HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11)-- After posting this story, Logue's family received a massive outpouring of support and an autograph should be headed his way!

In recent weeks, a Hardin County man has opened up to his family about a few details of his life. It comes at a time when his family making his final arrangements. The thing he wants most in his last days is an autographed picture of actor and comedian Bill Murray. This may seem random but they have some history. They crossed paths years ago and it’s a memory that’s stuck with Vernice Eugene Logue.

Logue served in the military for 20 years and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer in Fort Knox. After retiring from the military, Logue worked at Fort Knox for a couple of years for the state of Kentucky as a logistics maintenance supervisor. It was around that time the movie “Stripes” was filmed on the post. Logue helped to transport the crew around to different locations, including one of the stars Bill Murray.

In February of 2018, Logue went to Hosparus Care with stage 4 prostate cancer and now suffers from congestive heart issues. Now, at the end of his life, he has shared with his family the one regret he’s carried with him all these years. Logue says he regrets not getting an autographed picture of Murray. Logue says Murray was his favorite and still is to this day.

Logue’s daughter Norma Hatfield says she promised her dad she would do everything she could to get Murray’s autograph. “I would love to keep my promise to him and get an autograph from Bill Murray. It doesn’t have to be something from the movie ‘Stripes,’” said Hatfield. “Even if Bill signs a cocktail napkin and sends it, this would enable me to keep that promise to a man who has served so many so well.”

