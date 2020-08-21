Flyover honors 100th anniversary of women's right to vote

The flyover is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on August 21.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in a big way!

At 11 a.m., Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran will host a female-led flyover ceremony at Stinson Municipal Airport to honor the anniversary of the women's suffrage movement and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

According to a press release from Councilwoman Viagran's office, each of the locations chosen on the flyover route holds some significance and is meant to honor the incredible women of San Antonio.

The path will start at Stinson Municipal Airport and will travel over the San Antonio Missions, University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine, downtown San Antonio, The Pearl, Providence High School, Brackenridge Park, Incarnate Word High School, University of the Incarnate Word, Our Lady of the Lake University, and the Young Women's Leadership Academy.

The flyover is one of several events celebrating the 100-year anniversary.