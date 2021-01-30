Security guard run over after suspects attack him in parking lot, police say

The security guard tried to get up and fired multiple shots at the vehicle, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Three suspects are accused of attacking, running over a security guard with a vehicle outside a west-side restaurant, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said the suspects were inside the restaurant. A security guard asked them to leave the property because they were reportedly creating a disturbance inside.

The security guard escorted them out, and then three of the suspects attacked the guard behind their vehicle, police said. They got inside the car and then ran over the guard, according to police.

The security guard tried to get up and fired multiple shots at the vehicle, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Approximately 10 minutes after the incident took place, a man in his 20s showed up to Methodist Hospital. Police told KENS 5 they believe he is one of the suspects involved. He had a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest near his heart and is in critical condition.

SAPD have not located the vehicle or any other suspects believed to be involved.

The security guard reportedly works for a private company and is not affiliated with law enforcement. He is said to be in his 20s.