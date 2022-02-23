Security footage captures moment owners say their food truck was stolen

The Some Like It Hot food truck, specializing in hot sauces and spicy foods, had only been open for two months when their truck was stolen on Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio couple is asking the community to keep their eyes out for their green food truck, after it went missing Tuesday morning.

Loren Doke, owner and operator of the Some Like it Hot food truck, said she and her husband were out running errands Tuesday when they drove by their food truck location and noticed it was gone.

They keep and operate the truck in the parking lot of the Quality Inn off of Northwest 1604, near La Cantera.

Hotel security footage captured the moment the food truck was taken from the parking lot around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"We had a lock on it, we had the handle off. You know, we took the precautions that we thought necessary. It’s obviously sitting in plain view in a busy area in a parking lot, so we kind of felt like it was safe," Doke said.

She and her husband Abraham Weeks said they lost their jobs in the restaurant industry due to the pandemic, and decided to follow their dreams of owning a food truck.

The owners said they had opened up for business just two months ago in December, but it took more than a year of planning.

"That was actually probably 75% of our income right now, so it was a huge hit," said Doke.

"It’s not fancy," said Doke as she wiped away her tears. "It’s really not worth much to anybody to us."

If you spot the food truck anywhere, the owners said you can reach out to them directly on their Facebook page here.

San Antonio Police said they are investigating the theft.