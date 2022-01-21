Sections of River Walk to be drained as part of maintenance program

"Draining of the River is vital to ensuring it remains clean and a beautiful attraction for residents and visitors."

SAN ANTONIO — Sections of the San Antonio River Walk will be drained as part of the River Walk's maintenance program.

The process will begin on Sunday, Jan. 23 and conclude the following Sunday.

The program is a joint effort between the City of San Antonio's Center City Development and Operations Department, Public Works Department and the San Antonio River Authority.

"Draining of the River is vital to ensuring it remains clean and a beautiful attraction for residents and visitors," the press release says.

The main channel, from East Josephine Street to East Nueva Street, will be partially drained and crews will completely drain the river loop and extension areas.

Alamo Street, between Market Street and Commerce Street, will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the maintenance project.

Crews will be setting up a crane to help with construction duties and the sidewalk will not be accessible. There will be detour signs to help commuters get around the roadway closure, the release says.