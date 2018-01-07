A section of Commerce Street is closing downtown for three months due to construction work.

All lanes and sidewalks of Commerce Street from Flores Street to Laredo Street will be closed until late September.

The closure began June 25th.

The city says the construction work is to continue drilling shafts for the sunken garden between Houston and Commerce Street. Demolition on the southern half of the Commerce Street bridge will begin the week of July 1. It's all part of segment two of the San Pedro Creek Culture project.

Another closure downtown also continues. Calder Alley between Dolorosa and West Commerce Street is closed permanently until construction is complete.

The downtown closures may affect bus routes. For VIA bus stop closures and route information, please call the VIA Route Information Hotline at 210-362-2020.

