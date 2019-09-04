SAN ANTONIO — A second teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 53-year-old woman on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Saucedo, 18, was arrested and charged with the capital murder of Mary Dempsey.

The victim's son, 18-year-old Matthew Dempsey, was also arrested and charged with her murder.

SAPD/Twitter

San Antonio police were called out to Stagecoach Lane for a robbery around noon Tuesday. A family member showed up to the home after Mary Dempsey never showed up to work. The woman was found dead in her living room.

Her son, 18-year-old Matthew Dempsey, has been arrested and will be charged with capital murder, police said. Officers arrested him on the 7600 block of West Military Drive Tuesday afternoon after they were informed he might be there. Officers were waiting for him when he arrived, and he was taken into custody without incident.

After talking to him, homicide detectives found probable cause to charge him with capital murder. Police said he was at the scene and involved. Authorities don't think he was living with his mother in the time leading up to her death.

Police said it's too early to determine a motive and an investigation is ongoing. The victim's car is still missing as of Tuesday night, police said. San Antonio police tweeted a picture of a car similar to the one that was stolen. It is a beige 2016 Honda Accord with license plate JWC2803, police said.