SAN ANTONIO — Another lucky San Antonio resident has won $1 million off a scratch ticket. This is the second time in a week that a San Antonian has won $1 million.

The Texas Lottery announced Thursday the winning person, who has chosen to be anonymous, won the prize from the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at the HEB at 6000 West Avenue in Castle Hills. HEB is eligible for the $10,000 retailer bonus.

This was the fifth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $100 Million Texas Riches offers more than $107.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.35, including break-even prizes.

On Monday, the Texas Lottery announced another San Antonian won $1 million dollars off the $100 Million Golden Treasures scratch ticket. That ticket was purchased at the Stop N Joy, at 1902 Rigsby Ave.

