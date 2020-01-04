SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has confirmed that a second member of the department has tested positive for coronavirus.
The detective who tested positive is a 15-year veteran of the department, according to a release sent out to media Wednesday morning.
This case does not appear to have any connection to the first positive officer case.
Metro Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation at this time.
The detective is reportedly recovering at home.