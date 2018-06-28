Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti released a statement Thursday reminding more than 74,000 property owners using the County’s Half-Payment Option for 2017 that the second half of their tax bill must be paid by June 30, 2018.

Because the deadline falls on a weekend, the Tax Assessor-Collector will collect payments until Monday, July 2, 2018. After the deadline, penalties and interest will be added to the balance due. Up to an additional 20% in attorney collection fees may be added to outstanding unpaid balances if a taxpayer is late with payment.

All tax office locations will be open until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 29 and Monday, July 2 to allow taxpayers extra time to pay their bills. Citizens can also pay online using the free electronic check method, Uresti said.

The Vista Verde downtown office of the Tax Assessor-Collector, located at 233 N. Pecos La Trinidad, will have two curbside drop-offs available from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 29 and Monday, July 2. The other substation locations will also have a curbside drop-off from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

For more information or to confirm the amount you owe, visit the Tax Office website at www.bexar.org/tax, or call the Tax Office at (210) 335-2251. Credit card and Electronic check payments may also be made on-line through the Tax Office website at www.bexar.org/tax or by phone at 1-888-852-3572.

© 2018 KENS