Second-grader spent summer gathering school supplies to help those in need

He gave away 60 backpacks filled with supplies just in time for the new school year.

SAN ANTONIO — A young elementary school student in Stone Oak noticed a need and decided to do something about it.

Stone Oak Elementary School second-grader Andres Vasconcellos began the new school year with a little bit of giving, in the way of backpacks filled with school supplies to help kids in our community.

"He noticed kids in his class last year didn’t have all the supplies they needed," said an NEISD Facebook post. "So, he spent the summer collecting donations and gathering supplies. With the help of his community and classmates, he collected and gave away 60 backpacks filled with supplies just in time for the new school year."

“This was very much a community effort,” said Andres’ mom Elisa. “He may have spearheaded it, but many of his classmates from the dual language program and the community all made it happen with their time and donations.”

One act of kindness can go a long way.

Join us in thanking Andres for making a difference in our community.

