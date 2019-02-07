A second deputy was severely injured in a fatal collision on I-10 Tuesday morning, according to the Kendall County EMS.

A spokesperson for the Kendall County Sheriff's Office confirmed earlier that one of their deputies was struck and killed during a routine traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Officials with the sheriff's department said around 7:30 a.m. the two deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they were struck by a black pickup truck.

Officials have not released either deputy's identity but did say the deputy who passed had been with the office since 2016 and recently returned from an Army deployment. It was not clear if the driver of the truck, who has not been identified, faces charges related to the incident.

Officials said they would be providing an update later Tuesday. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.