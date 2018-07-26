San Antonio — Another Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated this month, according to BCSO.

Deputy Libmar Rodriguez, 35, is the second deputy to be arrested for DWI in July. His arrest follows the arrest of Deputy Yesenia Rios on July 7.

BCSO said Rodriguez was arrested around 1 am Thursday under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested on the northwest side in the 9400 block of Interstate Highway 10 West near De Zavala Road.

Rodriguez has served with BCSO since September of 2017 working in the Bexar County adult detention center. He was currently on "probationary status", according to BCSO.

He has since been placed on administrative leave and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he plans to implement speeches across agencies about DWI and off-duty conduct.

"Command Staff and I are proactively speaking at roll calls on this subject of DWI and off-duty conduct, and it is incorporated into academy and in-service training. The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County (DSABC) is also increasing its messaging regarding its Safe Ride Home Program. It is unfortunate that there are still personnel who fail to heed numerous warnings and continue to drive while intoxicated. This deputy will be held accountable criminally and administratively. We will continue to work with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association on education and prevention efforts." Salazar said in a press release sent to KENS 5.

