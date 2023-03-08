Second arrest made in brutal 2020 murder of San Antonio teen

Sebastian Carpio, 17, was reported missing in September of 2020. Days later, his body was found stuffed in the trunk of a stolen car that had been set on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A second arrest has been made in the murder of a San Antonio teen.

In 2020, the body of 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio was found stuffed in the trunk of a stolen car. He had been shot to death, according to investigators, and the car had been set on fire.

The victim’s mother always believed several people were involved in her son’s murder.

On Tuesday, San Antonio police arrested Felipe Perez. He’s accused of trying to alter, conceal, or destroy a shotgun and cellphone possibly related to the case.

Perez has since bonded out of jail.

Meanwhile, Edgar De La Cruz is serving a 25-year sentence.

De La Cruz, who was 18 at the time, turned himself in shortly after the Sebastian's body was found. He was eventually convicted of manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

Sebastian's mother, Ana Carpio, previously told KENS 5 his sentence “will never be enough,” as she deals with the pain of De La Cruz' actions.

