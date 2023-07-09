SeaWorld to host an eclipse party in October for the 'ring of fire'

Bexar County will be in the main pathway of the eclipse and several local cities will be in the path of 100 percent coverage.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld is hosting an eclipse party on Sunday, October 14, to observe the solar eclipse expected that day.

People observing this eclipse will be able to see the "Ring of Fire". This means almost the entire sun will be covered by the moon, leaving an orange rim known as the ring of fire.

SeaWorld's party on October 14 will start at 10:30 a.m. and feature special SeaWorld eclipse sunglasses, a live DJ and costumed characters. it will also feature eclipse-themed culinary treats and merchandise.

