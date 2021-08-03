SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica hosting job fair

The park is hiring for hundreds of positions, including park operations, merchandise, food service, zoological, lifeguards, and maintenance.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica is hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday at the park.

The park is hiring for hundreds of positions, including park operations, merchandise, food service, zoological, lifeguards, and maintenance. SeaWorld says some of the positions come with a $200 hiring bonus for a limited time. The jobs include full time, part time and seasonal positions.

The job fair is taking place over two days, on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.