SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica hiring hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are hiring for hundreds of open positions for the upcoming season.

The amusement park and attached water park are looking for more than 500 people to work in areas such as Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Security, Lifeguards, Entertainment, Education, Zoological, Marketing, Maintenance, and Safety.

The company says that for a limited time, some of the positions come with a $1,000 hiring bonus.

Other benefits of working at SeaWorld include competitive wages, free admission, free tickets for friends, and exclusive employee events.