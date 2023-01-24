SeaWorld offering free admission to preschoolers and Texas teachers

This offer is only valid for a limited time.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is celebrating education by offering free admission to preschool kids as well as all Texas teachers.

Right now, you can get a free preschool or teacher card to be used throughout 2023. The theme park is only offering these cards for a limited time so act fast if you're interested!

You can sign up and get yours right now at SeaWorld.com.

