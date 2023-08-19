SeaWorld looking for folks to work at Howl-O-Scream

No experience necessary! Just DEMON-strate your ability to give a good blood-curdling screams, scare people, be creepy, and laugh in a sinister way.

SAN ANTONIO — Halloween will be here before you know it and if you like to scare folks, check this out!

SeaWorld San Antonio is looking for creative, fun and scary actors to help bring the screams and be a part of the biggest Halloween event in Texas, Howl-O-Scream.

That means they need people who have what it takes to portray eerie characters complete with costumes, make-up, and even props.

And you don't have to have any experience! Just DEMON-strate your ability to give a good blood-curdling screams, startle people, move around in a creepy way, and even give a good sinister laugh. They are currently auditioning for scare actors, stilt walkers, bungee jumpers, sliders, and more.

Auditions will be at the Human Resources Building at the employee parking lot at Gate 4 – Military Drive West on these days at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Sunday, August 20

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

Sunday, August 27

Employees will get to enjoy great perks including free park admission, discounts on tickets for friends and family, park discounts on food and merchandise, and exclusive employee events and giveaways.

