SeaWorld released a statement following the death of a 5-year-old girl who was struck by a car in the parking lot Sunday night.

RELATED | 5-year-old girl identified in SeaWorld parking lot crash

In a press release sent to KENS 5, the theme park said:

"We are deeply saddened that last night a young girl was fatally struck by a guest vehicle while exiting SeaWorld’s San Antonio park. The entire SeaWorld family is heartbroken over this tragic accident. Our focus and thoughts are with her family and our team to provide the support they need in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

Monday morning, the little girl was identified as 5-year-old Michaela Tirado of Aubrey, Texas.

RELATED | 5-year-old girl identified in SeaWorld parking lot crash

According to police, a family was leaving SeaWorld when the child got away from her parents, ran between two vehicles, then was hit by a truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2018 KENS