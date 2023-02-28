SeaWorld, Aquatica opening for spring break

For a limited time, guests can buy a SeaWorld pass and get an Aquatica pass for free, the theme park said.

SAN ANTONIO — Splish splash! SeaWorld and Aquatica will be opening for spring break beginning on March 3, the theme park announced Tuesday.

The theme park says guests can enjoy the waterpark, then make their way to Aquatica for other fun water playland activities and, of course, the lazy rivers.

“Spring Break is finally here and SeaWorld and Aquatica are the perfect places for families and friends to spend the much needed time off,” said Jodi Davenport, SeaWorld and Aquatica Park President. “The 2023 season at both parks promises to be the best yet with upgrades, amazing new attractions, and fun events planned for the whole year.”

From March 3 through March 19 for longer hours on select days.

For a limited time, the theme park says that guests can buy a SeaWorld pass and get the Aquatica pass for free. The passes start as low as $6.99 a month.

This summer a new attraction is opening. Catapult Falls will be the world's first flume coaster and feature the world's steepest drop, the theme park said.

To get your passes, click here.

