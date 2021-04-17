Swimmer still missing after search at Lake Travis

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident had transitioned from search to recovery mode.

AUSTIN, Texas — An active search has ended after a swimmer at Lake Travis reportedly failed to surface on Saturday afternoon. The incident will be turned over to law enforcement.

Crews made contact with witnesses at their boat, ATCEMS said. Rescue swimmers were deployed in the water for search, and a drone conducted an aerial search of the area.

Around 4 p.m., ATCEMS said the incident had transitioned from search to recovery mode. The search was carried out in the swimmer’s last seen location.

Around 4:40 p.m., the active search was terminated and the incident was turned over to law enforcement.