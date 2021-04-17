x
Swimmer still missing after search at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — An active search has ended after a swimmer at Lake Travis reportedly failed to surface on Saturday afternoon. The incident will be turned over to law enforcement.

Crews from Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire & Rescue and STAR Flight responded to the incident at 5975 Hiline Road, at Devil’s Cove access, around 3:10 p.m.

Crews made contact with witnesses at their boat, ATCEMS said. Rescue swimmers were deployed in the water for search, and a drone conducted an aerial search of the area.

Around 4 p.m., ATCEMS said the incident had transitioned from search to recovery mode. The search was carried out in the swimmer’s last seen location.

Around 4:40 p.m., the active search was terminated and the incident was turned over to law enforcement.

