DC real estate executive from Massachusetts goes missing on New Year's Day

The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance has ended.

WASHINGTON — The search for a mother of three young children who went missing on New Year's Day while on her way to D.C. is still underway, according to police.

District real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen by a relative at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts around 4 a.m. on January 1.

Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from Boston Logan International to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency last Sunday. Investigators say her husband was asleep when she left.

Police claim that it is still unclear whether Walshe took a ride share to the airport, but have determined the mother of three never got on her flight.

"At this point we cannot confirm that she got into a rideshare in Cohasset. We have confirmed with the airlines that she did not board a plane this week," said Police Chief William Quigley.

Three days after she was seen leaving her home with bags in hand, Walshe was reported missing.

Investigators have tried to track Walshe's digital footprint for answers, but so far have found no cell phone or credit card activity.

Her friend said "I found it a little funny because Ana is very active on Instagram. Her posts and stories. I didn’t see a picture from her trip."

The ground search for the missing mother ended Saturday. Police say it is not expected to resume unless detectives develop new information that warrants it.

Twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Walshe’s home in Massachusetts with negative results for the second straight day, according to Cohasset Police.

The Metropolitan Police Department also searched for Walshe at her D.C. townhome in Friendship Heights Saturday to no avail.

Police describe Walshe as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Walshe lives in Cohasset with her husband and their three young sons but she works during the week as commercial real estate executive in Washington D.C.

Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to flames at a Cohasset home on Jerusalem Road where Walshe lived until a few months ago.

Investigators claim the fire was not suspicious and was linked to an issue with a fireplace insert.

Anyone with more information on Walshe's whereabouts is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department 202-727-9099 at or the Cohasset Police Department at 781-383-1212.