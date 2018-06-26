The search for Pauline Diaz, an H-E-B employee who mysteriously disappeared more than seven years ago after leaving work, garnered new attention on Monday.

Bexar County and Wilson County deputies spent hours digging for Diaz’s body at a Floresville home Diaz shared with her former husband, Pedro Ruiz. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said Ruiz is still a person of interest in her disappearance.

Diaz disappeared after leaving work at the H-E-B at SE Military and Goliad back in 2010. Her family said she was in the process of getting divorced when she disappeared.

Tackitt said they dug several holes in the backyard of the home, five to six feet deep, but only found a pig skull.

The search was prompted after Bexar County search dogs picked up a scent more than a week ago on the property.

According to Tackitt, Diaz's truck was found after she disappeared on a road that leads back to the home. “Pedro is still a person of interest and we are hoping maybe…this today and being on the news again may cause him to fess up to it,” Tackitt said.

The sheriff says Ruiz has been interviewed several times, but never charged with her disappearance.

In June, Diaz’s family was out in full force searching for leads at the Honk for a Missing Person’s campaign.

Tackitt says this hunt marks the second search on the property and he does not believe her body is there if she was murdered.

The sheriff is reminding anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

