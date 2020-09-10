Search for missing toddler, 21-year-old underway in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help to find two missing people - including a toddler.
The young girl, who was not identified by name, is said to be in the company of Kimberly Mata, 21.
The missing toddler has straight shoulder hair, last seen wearing a white multi-colored shirt and shorts with hearts and has a 1-inch birthmark on her back.
She was last seen in the 2900 block of West Commerce Street, west of downtown.
Both Mata and the toddler are listed as "endangered"
If you have any information about this case, please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.