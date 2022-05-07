Search for missing boater continues in Canyon Lake

The man was swimming and witnesses say he went underwater and never resurfaced.

SAN ANTONIO — The search will continue Tuesday for a missing man out of Canyon Lake.

Comal County Emergency Services District 3 says the man went missing around 8 p.m. Sunday during a Fourth of July celebration.

The man is described as being in his 30s. Comal County fire chief Robert Mikel says the man went underwater but never came back up.

Mikel says the man was swimming near a boat that his group was on before he vanished. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now leading the search and will have a team of divers out this morning.

Officials believe that the man has drowned and are trying to search for the body.

On Sunday, game wardens and the fire department searched two sections of the lake near boat ramp one. The search and rescue team is now using sonar equipment to map out the bottom of the lake. So far, the search has been unsuccessful.

Mikel is asking that boaters avoid the area around boat ramp one until they find him.

On Facebook, the man’s family is begging that folks keep an eye out.