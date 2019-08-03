SAN ANTONIO — Investigators have narrowed down the search area for missing mom, Andreen McDonald, who may have been murdered.

Search efforts for McDonald continue today and according to officials from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, "the search is only going to consist of a certain area on base."

Saturday's search will consist of a few search and rescue teams. security forces, and investigators. We're told volunteers are not needed at this time.

Nearly 500 volunteers, airmen, and deputies searched Camp Bullis Thursday looking for her. So far, there is no sign of her. Her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald is still locked up. Deputies said he won't cooperate.

Andreen's close friend Cheryl Flora is in disbelief. "The whole thing seems unreal," she said. I just can't keep seeing and hearing her. It just can't be true. I know it is."

Sheriff deputies said Andre won't help find his wife and is connected to her disappearance. Flora said there were no red flags.

"I would never ever see him as a violent man," she said. "But, there are a lot of things that we don't see and we don't know."

Flora has known Andreen for five years. She was just over at the couple's home two weeks ago, celebrating Andre's 40th birthday.

"I knew they didn't have the best marriage, but they worked together," Flora said. "It was good."

Flora, like hundreds of others, are holding on to hope. All day Thursday, the Air Force, deputies, and loved ones of Andreen searched for her on Camp Bullis. In all, nearly 500 people combed through brush and rough terrain. Deputies said Andre entered the training camp days ago, but had no official business being there.

According to online records, Andre does have an attorney. KENS 5 has reached out and we are waiting on a response.

Friends will have a candlelight vigil for Andreen on Sunday evening at Grotto Sanctuary of our Lady of Lourdes.

PREVIOUSLY: Hundreds search Camp Bullis for signs of Andreen McDonald, family speaks

PREVIOUSLY: Search for missing mother grows more desperate

PREVIOUSLY| Husband of missing woman arrested, charged with evidence tampering

Andreen owns Starlight Homes Assisted Living. She is from Jamaica and is a graduate of UTSA.

An affidavit obtained by KENS 5 shows investigators found a shovel, axe, hatchet, gloves, plastic bags, two 5-gallon gas cans, and torn up receipts in the back of Andre's Porche Macan and residence. The affidavit also shows investigators found human blood in the master bathroom in addition to a burn pile in the backyard.

The affidavit goes on to show that a friend of Andreen's told investigators that Andreen told her multiple times that if anything were to happen to her it would be because Andre killed her.

The couple has a 6-year-old daughter, who the sheriff says is autistic and non-verbal. Deputies said she could have witnessed what happened to her mother.

Since Sunday, deputies, and volunteers have searched for Andreen in a vast area in far north Bexar County near their home.