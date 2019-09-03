SAN ANTONIO — The search for Andreen McDonald has hit close to home for so many San Antonians.

Malinda Pennell is a former military police officer, female entrepreneur, and mom. She felt called to aid in the search.

"She's a local businesswoman," Pennell said. "The fact that she's the spouse of an Air Force major, the fact that so many people- friends and family- have said what an amazing person she is- inspired me… I need to do my part."

Pennell came back near Camp Bullis Saturday after volunteering on Thursday as one of around 500 people who canvassed the post looking for signs of McDonald.

"If they'll ask for more volunteers I'd love to come out and help," Pennell said. "That's why I came out today in case they were taking more volunteers- and I plan to come out and do more searching on my own. I think with the search parties that are going on all the resources that have come in to help, I think we're gonna find her."

The Sheriff's office says McDonald has been missing since March 1, when she didn't make it to work and wasn't at her home in far north Bexar County.

Family and friends are holding out hope, and even those who don't know her say they're keeping the search top of mind.

"As a fellow female, as a fellow San Antonian - to come out and help," Pennell said. "To do my part."