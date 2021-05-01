x
Search continues for 2 kids swept by ocean in California

Their father, 40-year-old Michael Wyman, drowned Sunday trying to save his 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.
Credit: AP
Henry 1, the Sonoma County, Calif., Sheriff's helicopter team, searches Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for two missing children that were swept away in the surf at Blind Beach, right, that also killed their father Sunday afternoon near Jenner, Calif. A 40-year-old man died after he tried to rescue his two young children who were swept away by a sneaker wave in Sonoma County and are now presumed dead, authorities said. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities were searching Tuesday for two children who were swept off their feet by a powerful wave along with their parents Sunday

Officials told the Press Democrat the family was struck by a wave Sunday at Blind Beach in the city of Jenner and the children swept out to sea. Their mother made it to shore, but their father, 40-year-old Michael Wyman, drowned Sunday trying to save his 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter at Blind Beach in Sonoma Coast State Park, just south of the city of Jenner. 

A family friend tells the newspaper the Wymans moved from Oakland to Petaluma a few months ago in search of more open space as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on.

