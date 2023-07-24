Sea lions run towards, barks at beachgoers in La Jolla

People at La Jolla Cove were startled as two sea lions charged at each other and began barking at beachgoers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — In another viral video captured by a local San Diegan, sea lions were seen aggressively barking and sprinting in the direction of people in La Jolla Cove.

"Locals only; tourists, go home - Chonkers, the sea lion," said Japhet Perez, who was in the water when the situation unfolded.

Dozens of people gathered on steps, sand, and other surrounding areas close to two sea lions barking and charging at each other.

"Please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room. They have bitten people, and they are protected animals," a lifeguard said over a loudspeaker to beachgoers.

The lifeguard announcement seemed to be ignored as people on the beach stood in the same place until a sea lion leaped out of the ocean and began charging at a sea lion onto the rocky shore.

Japhet Perez is also an executive board member of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association.

"The sea lions and all marine life are essential to La Jolla Village. As caretakers, we should respect their space and environment and treat them as neighbors. We firmly believe we can coexist alongside them and share the same spaces in peace," Perez said.

In June 2023, a video shared with CBS 8 showed a man who was said to be snorkeling got out of the water and immediately began to pet a sea lion pup.

California sea lions are protected throughout their range under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to NOAA Fisheries. The group is working to protect them in many ways, aiming for populations to stay stable and not fall to depleted or threatened levels.