SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023

SDSU has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla and soon there will be a course on Bad Bunny in 2023.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023.

Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.

"Bad Bunny has transformed reggaetón like no other artist has. When you think about reggaetón, it's hypermasculine, machista is embedded in its core. And Bad Bunny has come and flipped it upside down," said Dr. Rodríguez, in a CBS News article. "Bad Bunny gives us another side to masculinity, and how masculinity can be, how it should be. How it can be authentic, how it can be endearing, how it can be loving."

Bad Bunny hit the stage at his sold out Petco Park concert over the weekend in San Diego.

BAD BUNNY IN SAN DIEGO! The Reggaeton star broke records at @PetcoPark with 2 sold-out shows over the weekend. Also, you’ll be able to catch an entire course highlighting Bad Bunny and his impact on music at @SDSU Since I missed the weekend shows, please tell me he’ll be back!!! pic.twitter.com/cYzMH6O6lB — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) September 19, 2022

The Puerto Rican artist had back-to-back shows at Petco Park, wrapping up his stop in San Diego on Sunday. He is the first artist to sell out back-to-back shows at the downtown venue.

Fans say Bad Bunny has broken the glass ceiling for Latin culture at a global stage.

"It makes me feel proud. It makes me feel like we’re finally getting that representation," said Sofia Torres.

Bad Bunny has taken the world by storm and continues to break boundaries and make history in Latin music.

In a concert earlier this summer in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny called out the islands private electric company that left many in the dark for years following Hurricane Maria.

According to CBS News, his song "Apagón" on his newest album "Un Verano Sin Ti" references the power outages.

He also echoed the frustrations of many Puerto Ricans about a corrupted government. One week after his rant, the FBI arrested the island's governor on bribery charges.

To fans, Bad Bunny isn't just artist of the year. He's an icon who fights for change in his homeland of Puerto Rico.

"Bad Bunny is this global phenomenon, and he has been elevated in every single way," said Rodríguez, in a CBS News article. "Men, women, children, older people, people of all sorts of different colors, people who don't even speak Spanish are singing his songs. He sings in Spanish, he talks in Spanish, he answers reporters' questions in Spanish, and that's how he connects with his fanbase, and I think that makes him authentic, and that also makes him unapologetically him."

SDSU students looking to learn more about Bad Bunny, be sure to apply for his class in 2023.