Sculpture worth thousands of dollars, highlight of Beacon Hill neighborhood now missing

The owner and residents are convinced it was stolen.

SAN ANTONIO — A piece of the Beacon Hill neighborhood is missing. Specifically, a piece of artwork.

"There's no way that just some random person came and took it," said Eric Seguin, looking at two metal pipes meant to hold the sculpture in place on it’s concrete slab.

Seguin lives in the building where the artwork was displayed in front of. He was the first to notice that the Danville Chadbourne sculpture that his landlord put on the front of the property on Magnolia Avenue had gone missing.

“The first thing I did was I call her up and say, Hey Cosima, is – is the worm sculpture supposed to be gone for any reason?” Seguin said.

Cosima Colvin owns the property. She first put the sculpture on display 13 years ago.

“The artist, Danville Chadbourne, also lives in Beacon Hill," Colvin said. Many, “several of us in the neighborhood have art of his in our homes. I chose to put it in the front yard.”

"This almost never has happened to me," Chadbourne said. “I mean quite honestly I've had sculptures all over the place for thirty years."

Chadbourne recently finished a showing of his artwork at the public library downtown. Colvin thinks someone heard about it and thought it would be valuable. But Chadbourne said he has doubts.

"They're valuable as opposed in some ways. I mean, you know, they're thousands of dollars for a piece you're not going to be able to sell it, for God's sake," said Chadbourne. “It's got my name on the bottom of it."

For him, the explanation is much simpler.

“You know, like people are, I don't know, jerks,” Chadbourne said.

Colvin noted also that the sculpture without its base is incomplete and could never be displayed properly.