Dr. Clark Ealy announces retirement from SCUC ISD as Superintendent of Schools

Dr. Clark Ealy's last day with the SCUC Independent School District will be January 31, 2024.

SCHERTZ, Texas — After four years of service, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clark Ealy announced his retirement from Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.

Dr. Ealy's last day in the district will be January 31, 2024. The Board of Trustees are set to accept Dr. Early's resignation and begin discussions on a search for the next superintendent at a board meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

“On behalf of the Board, we highly value the progress made in our school system under Dr. Ealy’s leadership. Dr. Ealy has been a tireless advocate for SCUC ISD, " said Board President Gerald Perkins. "Along with the Board, Dr. Ealy has focused SCUC ISD and its stakeholders on identifying and developing the strengths and gifts of every child."

Dr. Ealy has been the superintendent at SCUC ISD since February 2020. Prior to this Dr. Ealy was the superintendent of College Station ISD from 2014 to 2020. His resume also includes positions as a campus administrator, high school English teacher, and boys basketball coach. In addition Ealy has held leadership positions in the Texas Association of School Administrators, the Fast Growth Schools Coalition, the Texas Association of Suburban/Mid-Urban Schools, and the Friends of Texas Public Schools.

“My 32 years in education, including the last 10 years serving as a superintendent, have been extremely rewarding. I am particularly proud of all that we have accomplished in SCUC ISD in the last four years. Our district emerged from the difficulty of a pandemic to make lasting changes that will benefit our students and community for years to come. The SCUC staff and leadership are truly outstanding, and I will miss working with them on a daily basis," Ealy said.

Ealy is a Texas native and grew up in Dallas. He earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from Texas A&M University in 1990, a Masters in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1996, and his Ph. D. from Texas A&M University in 2003.