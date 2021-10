Talk about talent! The underwater pumpkin carving took place Tuesday morning. 🎃

SAN ANTONIO — SEA Life San Antonio has been hosting Fish-Or-Treat all month long and it's not over yet.

On Tuesday, the UTSA Roadrunner was carved into a pumpkin underwater in a marine life exhibit.

SEA Life has been hosting Fish-or-Treat all month long which the acquarium describes as 'an under-the-sea scavenger hunt experience' with sea creatures like sharks swimming overhead in the ocean tunnel.

Take a look at the pumpkin!