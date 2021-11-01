SCOTUS to hear arguments on TX abortion bill, Traylor signs on for 10 years | Eyewitness News NOW

SAN ANTONIO — You’re on the go, but you still want to keep up with what’s happening in San Antonio that will affect your day. We’re there with you, and we’ve got you covered with Eyewitness News NOW!
Monday, November 1, the Supreme Court is expected to take up the controversial Texas "Heartbeat Bill", San Antonio's mayor urges families to sign up for the child tax credit and the Astros stave off elimination.
Follow us here to get the latest with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5. Listen below: