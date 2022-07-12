School placed on lockdown after visitor possibly brought weapon on campus, officials say

Officials said the school was placed on lockdown following concerns that a visitor may have brought a gun on campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Elolf STEAM Academy was placed on a lockdown following concerns that a visitor possibly brought a weapon onto campus, officials with Judson ISD said.

The school district said the situation was taken care of by the district's police department who responded immediately.

As law enforcement investigated the incident, the school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution, officials said.

The district said once the administration and Judson PD assessed the situation and deemed the campus as safe, the lockdown was lifted.

The district said the weapon on campus was unconfirmed.

See the full statement from Judson ISD below:

This morning Elolf STEAM Academy was informed of a concern that a visitor may have been in possession of a weapon on campus. The situation required the assistance of the Judson PD, who responded immediately. The concern warranted the school be secured to conduct an investigation. Once the administration and Judson PD had assessed the situation and concluded that the campus was safe, and the situation was resolved, the perimeter lockdown was lifted with no further incident.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.