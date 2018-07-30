San Antonio — School of Rock The Musical is coming to San Antonio with eight shows at the Majestic Theatre in November.

The musical is based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black.

You can see the show from November 6 through 11.

Show times include:

Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 7:30 pm

Thursday, November 8, 2018, 7:30 pm

Friday, November 9, 2018, 8 pm

Saturday, November 10, 2018, 2 pm and 8 pm

Sunday, November 11, 2018, 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Tickets start $40 and go on sale Friday, August 3 at 10 am on ticketmaster.com.

