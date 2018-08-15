SAN ANTONIO — School districts across Texas got their scores from the Texas Education Agency on Wednesday morning.

School districts across our region got letter grades for the first time from TEA, averaging A to D's.

Northside ISD - B

North East ISD - B

San Antonio ISD - C

Judson ISD - C

Harlandale ISD - C

Edgewood ISD- D

Southwest ISD - C

Southside ISD - C

South San Antonio ISD - D

Boerne ISD- A

Alamo Heights ISD - B

Comal ISD- B

Lackland ISD - A

New Braunfels ISD - B

Poteet ISD - C

Pearsall ISD - D

Medina ISD - "Met Standard"

Medina Valley ISD- A

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD - B

Kerrville ISD - B

Seguin ISD - C

The new accountability system gives districts letter grades based on student achievement, student progress on the STAAR Test, and the improvement from the previous year's ratings.

To see how your district scored, click here.

© 2018 KENS