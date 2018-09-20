Universal City — The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is alerting parents to a potential abduction of a student that occurred Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the district says that the Wilder Intermediate School student was approached by a man at a Universal City bus stop who tried to persuade the student to get into his vehicle.

The student refused to get into the car and told campus administrators about the incident as soon as he arrived at school.

Administrators with Wilder Intermediate School informed the Schertz Police Department, the district says. Schertz police took to Facebook to inform the public that the department was working closely with Universal City police to investigate the incident.

Both the Schertz Police Department and SCUCISD officials stressed the importance they put on the safety of students and staff and urged everyone to alert police if they see anything suspicious.

