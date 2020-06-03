COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A Danville Middle School bus driver has been fired following an investigation into allegations of separating students by race.

"After conducting a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred on the morning of Feb. 24 on bus 420, the district has terminated the driver’s employment based on a demonstrated lack of due diligence and professional judgment when instituting discipline," the district told KENS 5 Friday.

"The bus driver’s failure to do her due diligence in investigating the behavior of students on Feb. 20 resulted in the disciplining of students on Feb. 24 who had not been guilty of misconduct."

In a letter to parents when the accusations surfaced February, Comal ISD said they were told by the driver that the students were separated based on "behavior."

"During our preliminary investigation, it was stated by the driver that the assignment of seats was based on student behavior," said Andrew Kim, superintendent of the Comal Independent School District. "However, we are fully aware of how this incident has been perceived by students who ride bus 420 and their parents."

At that time, the district stated that if the investigation finds that the driver of the bus acted in a discriminatory way, they would face appropriate disciplinary measures, including dismissal.

