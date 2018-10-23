BEXAR COUNTY — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the accident happened in southwest Bexar County. The original story reported the accident was in northwest Bexar County.

An accident involving a school bus was reported in southwest Bexar County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a bus carrying 30-40 students was rear-ended in the 20800 block of Texas-16 in Poteet around 7 am Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

