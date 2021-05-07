Schlitterbahn to reopen for the 2021 season Saturday, May 8

Schlitterbahn Water Park and Resort in New Braunfels is reopening for the 2021 season, which runs until September 6, 2021.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from June of 2020.

The hottest, coolest time in Texas will be back in action on Saturday, May 8.

Schlitterbahn Water Park and Resort in New Braunfels is reopening for the 2021 season, which runs until September 6, 2021.

The water park did open for a shortened 2020 summer season with COVID-19 protocols in place. Some of those same protocols will still be in place this year.

They include:

Before coming to the park, all guests must schedule their visit in advance through the online reservations system.

Health screenings will be required for all guests and associates.

Guests will be asked to wear face coverings inside restrooms, retail, food establishments and other indoor areas.

Hand washing and sanitation stations have been added throughout the park.