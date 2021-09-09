Schlitterbahn takes home 'World's Best Water Park' title for the 23rd year in a row

SAN ANTONIO — Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels received the 'World's Best Water Park' award again... for the 23rd year in a row making it the longest-tenured award winner in Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award history, according to Amusement Today.

“There are countless associates who have worked so hard over the years to make Schlitterbahn the celebrated Texas attraction that it is today,” said Darren Hill, vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resort. “From lifeguards and kitchen staff to admissions and maintenance associates, they have worked together to make this happen. For more than 40 years, we’ve offered fun for the whole family, and now, as a part of the Cedar Fair family, we look forward to building on that rich tradition and legacy for years to come.”