NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Following an ownership change this summer, employees at both Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston will be laying off employees.

In an official statement to KENS 5, a spokesperson with Schlitterbahn shared that the "difficult decision to eliminate positions at the corporate and park levels" was made "in order to streamline operations and drive efficiencies across the organization."

In June, Cedar Fair, a dynamic, brand-oriented company, purchased both the New Braunfels and Galveston Schlitterbahn parks, along with the New Braunfels resort property.

RELATED: Schlitterbahn to change hands

RELATED: Schlitterbahn parks being sold to Cedar Fair

The statement continues with Cedar Fair's plans to assist employees impacted by the layoffs.

In the same statement, the new owners stated that they will invest $20 million to update and refresh both parks in the coming year.

Cedar Fair will implement these changes "while retaining the valued hospitality, genuine spirit and heritage of the Schlitterbahn brand that guests have come to appreciate over the years."