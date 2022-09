Julianna Gilmer was last seen Tuesday with two friends who are fellow high school students.

SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who's family said never returned home from school Tuesday.

She is described as being 5'03", with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.