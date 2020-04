SCHERTZ, Texas — The Schertz Police Department is asking for the public's help investigating the suspicious death of a local woman.

They say that on March 31 at around 11 p.m., they responded to a report of a deceased woman who has since been identified as Cheylynn M. Delossantos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ivey with the Schertz Police Department. The Bexar County Medical Examiner is also investigating.