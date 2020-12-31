Schertz PD finds officers did not violate 'use of force' policy in arrest of Zekee Rayford

On November 2, 2020, Zekee Rayford was kicked and tased by officers who were trying to arrest the teen after he allegedly ran a red light.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video is from November 16 when Rayford spoke about his arrest.

The Schertz Police Department announced Thursday that an investigation into the conduct of three officers during the November 2 arrest of Zekee Rayford had found that officers had violated their "duty to be kind, courteous and patient), but did not sustain other alleged violations.

Bodycam and dashcam video of the 18-year-old's arrest showed officers kicking and tasing Rayford, as well as threatening Rayford's father, who is a disabled veteran.

Rayford had been followed home by officers after he allegedly ran a red light and did not pull over during the November 2 incident.

An investigation was launched following the incident, and there were some protests in the community.

In a Thursday news release, the Schertz Police Department stated that an internal investigation found the officers involved in Rayford's arrest had been in violation of the department's Rules of Conduct Section 4.31, which requires a "duty to be kind, courteous and patient."

The investigation did not find or sustain violations of the Use of Force policy, nor Rules of Conduct sections covering conduct and behavior, responsibility to respect the rights of others, use of intimidation and treatment of persons in custody.

In addition to the internal investigation, the department stated in its release that the city contracted with an independent third-party consultant to provide a review of existing policies and training.

According to the Schertz PD release: "The findings from the consultant provided recommendations on some department policies and training. The Police Department will evaluate and review these recommendations and will make all necessary revisions to current policies and procedures."

The consultant agreed with the general findings of SPD's internal investigation.

Schertz City Manager Mark Browne said the following in response to the findings of the investigation:

“In every interaction, we have with the public, we must do what’s right. My hope going forward is that we continue to do so while working cooperatively together so that we can maintain a community in which all individuals receive the respect, acceptance, positive regard, and safety that they deserve."