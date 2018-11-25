SCHERTZ — A suspect was arrested after a woman was found dead in her San Antonio home on Sunday, according to police.

The Schertz Police Department said they were alerted by the Comal County Sheriff's Office just before 1 a.m. Sunday about a possible homicide that may have happened at a residence in Schertz located in the 700 block of Hollow Ridge.

Police later found the body of Lisa Meisel at a different location at her residence in San Antonio.

Investigators linked the possible homicide to the Schertz home located on Hollow Ridge. They obtained a search warrant for the home and were able to arrest a suspect without incident.

The Texas Rangers and the San Antonio Police Department are also involved in the investigation.

