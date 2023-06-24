Schertz officer fires at suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him, police say

The incident began when Schertz Police received word that a Universal City Police Department pursuit had entered the Schertz area.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A Schertz Police Department officer fired at a juvenile suspect after the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at him Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the incident began around 5 a.m. when Schertz Police received word that a Universal City Police Department pursuit had entered the Schertz area.

Schertz officers assisted with the call. The chase ended with the suspects' vehicle crashing out at FM 78 and Schertz Parkway and three people inside the car tried to run. One suspect was arrested right away while the two others took off.

During a foot pursuit with one suspect, a Schertz officer fired multiple rounds at a juvenile, who officials say was pointing a gun at the officer. The suspect was not hit or injured and was arrested shortly after.

A third suspect has not yet been arrested. He is described as a male with short dreadlocks, wearing jeans and a black t-shirt. He was last seen in the Lone Oak Subdivision. He is not considered an immediate threat to the community, but police are warning residents to use caution if they see anything.

If you see anything suspicious or know anything about this crime, please call the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

See the full Facebook post from Schertz Police Department Saturday morning.

Please see the attached press release. Posted by Schertz Police Department on Saturday, June 24, 2023