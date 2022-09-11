'Apparently intoxicated' Schertz man arrested after allegedly punching, kicking police officers

Police were trying to prevent him from wandering into a road early in the morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A group of Schertz police officers sustained minor injuries when an "apparently intoxicated" man assaulted them while he was being detained early Sunday morning, officials say.

Officers responded to FM 78 and River Road on the east side of Schertz shortly before 2 a.m. after hearing reports that a person was lying near the road outside. Later identified as 32-year-old Matthew Long, Schertz Police Department officials say he "became aggressive" upon waking up, and resisted when officers tried to safeguard him by keeping him from walking further into the road.

At that point, police say, Long "began punching an officer in the face and kicking the other officers." One of them was later diagnosed with a hand fracture.

Long was eventually booked and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

